FIU grad students are organizing for a living wage amidst housing and food insecurity
Organizers at the Graduate Wages and Rights at FIU, LuLu Victoria-Lacy and Lee McLoughlin | Guest Writers The cost of living in South Florida rose…Read More
Organizers at the Graduate Wages and Rights at FIU, LuLu Victoria-Lacy and Lee McLoughlin | Guest Writers The cost of living in South Florida rose…Read More
Dioslyn Oliva | Staff Writer I’m someone who heavily depends on course syllabi to better understand my professors and courses. But receiving them all on…
Jay Butler | Contributing Writer FIU basketball will have another chance to prove themselves in the Lone Star State as they face the UTSA Roadrunners…
Ana Mancebo | Contributing Writer Week of Welcome had a lot of loud events, like UPROAR, Aux Cord Wars and more. But Thursday night in…
Richelieu Valery | Contributing Writer They say everything is bigger in Texas, and nothing would be bigger than a win for the Panthers this Thursday…
Kaysea Suzana | Contributing Writer In a corner of the Green Library students can find the opportunity to learn as writers and help other students…
PantherNOW Editorial Board Former president Mark B. Rosenberg is returning to FIU, but no longer as a professor. Instead, he’ll retain his $376,000 working in…
Jacqueline Flores | Staff Writer After over a year of anticipation, the game room is finally open. While the room seems inviting with a new…
Gabriela Muse | Contributing Writer Not everyone knows where their food comes from before it hits grocery stores. FIU’s Garden Club gives its members a…
Theo Lozano | Contributing Writer FIU defensive back Demetrius Hill was announced as part of the 2022 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America…
Arianna Otero | News Director Former president Mark Rosenberg is set to return to campus, though he won’t be stepping foot in the classroom. Rosenberg…
Natalie Gutierrez | Staff Writer The privilege of accessible menstrual products is rarely seen as that – a privilege. PERIOD. at FIU aims to change…
Brian Olmo | Sports Director As students pour back into campus for spring, FIU basketball is currently in the midst of what could be one…
Paola Manzano | Contributing Writer My first semester at FIU as an exchange student was overwhelming. Although there’s plenty of opportunities at FIU, realizing that…
Elise Gregg | Editor-in-Chief About a year and $1 million later, the Modesto Maidique Campus finally has its renovated Game Room. Student Government hosted the…
Diego Diaz | Asst. News director Chants, jeers, and comparisons to Communist Cuba engulfed FIU’s Wertheim Performing Art Center on Dec. 9 as the crowd…
Michael McEwen | PantherNOW Staff On Sunday, Jan. 1 Luis Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated as Brazil’s 39th President following a contentious campaign that…
Andres Rivera | Contributing Writer Imagine knights and archers running full force from the front. You and another soldier are the last line of defense…
Paloma Pimentel | Contributing Writer The Biscayne Bay campus hosted the second year of the FIU Pride Center’s ‘Gender Chill’ fashion show event on Nov….
Nicole Rodil | Contributing Writer In this new and refreshing rendition of the classic play “The Green Bird”, FIU theater delves into the world of…
By Cindy Claros | Contributing Writer When Erica Freidman took on the position of Associate Director of the Pride Center in 2019, they didn’t hesitate…
Arianna Otero|Asst. News Director On Sep. 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as a near-category 5 storm, leaving widespread destruction across the region…
Kaysea Suzana | Contributing Writer Traverse the darkness of college no more– now with the guidance of the Panther2Panther Mentor Collective. The program pairs students…
Brian Olmo | Staff Writer In the absence of their leading scorer, FIU did what it could to fill the void, but it wasn’t enough…
Dioslyn Oliva | Staff Writer Like many freshmen, I came to college energized and excited for what was to come. Reflecting back on my first…
Alexander Luzula | Staff Writer FIU Libraries, in conjunction with the MANGO Languages program and the Office of Global Learning Initiatives, hosted FIU’s seventh annual…
Liam Rooney | Sports Director On a night that started with FIU honoring their veteran seniors, it was the play of the youth that stole…
Diego Diaz | Assistant News Director Legislation restructuring the balance-of-power in the Student Government Association passed a significant step Monday, Nov. 21, laying the groundwork…
Elise Gregg | Editor-in-Chief In the midst of statewide concern over House Bill 7 and a post-tenure review regulation from the Board of Governors, FIU’s…
Brian Olmo | Staff Writer A few days after stuffing themselves full of Thanksgiving turkey, the Panthers look to roast a different type of bird…
Liam Rooney | Sports Director On Thanksgiving the FIU Men’s soccer team got in the spirit and held a team feast, but now as the…
Brian Olmo | Staff Writer On Wednesday, the FIU men’s basketball team punished a lifeless Stony Brook team that was already down on its luck,…
Brian Olmo | Staff Writer There’s a well-known Greek myth that tells the story of Icarus, a young boy who used artificial wings to fly…
Alba Rosa | Assistant Opinion Director Even though Thanksgiving celebrates harvest and blessings with a feast, a problem arises. Food wasted during this time negatively…
Kaysea Suzana | Contributing Writer Thunderous applause, cameras flashing, and a holler from the crowd set the scene for Dr. Shawn Christian’s dive into the…
Liam Rooney | Sports Director With the world’s gaze fixated on the World Cup over 7,000 miles away in the desert sands of Qatar, FIU…
Brian Olmo | Staff Writer After sustaining a black eye from their last game, FIU looks to bounce back in a major way against a…
Adrian Valdivia | Staff Writer After getting crushed by rivals Florida Atlantic and North Texas, giving up over 100 points in the process, the Panthers…
Michael McEwen | News Director FIU’s Faculty Senate convened for a special session on November 3 in response to recent legislation passed in the Florida…
Mariantonia Mejia | Staff Writer FIUPD crossed an ethical boundary with its newest hire, Yesid Ortiz. Ortiz, a former city of Miami police officer, resigned…
Gabriela Perez | Contributing Writer This year, librarians reminded students that they will always “be there” for them with any support they may need. The…
Alexander Luzula | Staff Writer The Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center, in part with the Millenium Fellowship, hosted a seminar titled “Between Feminism…
Jacqueline Flores | Staff Writer Tamiami Hall towers with sleek new windows and gorgeous views, but the high price for the same amenities and limited…
Brian Olmo | Staff Writer The FIU Panthers were out-gunned Tuesday night 107-74 by an NC State team that just couldn’t miss. In enemy territory,…
Clarence Dodge and Lee Mcloughlin | Guest Writers FIU is the largest commuter campus in the U.S. with most students living off-campus. For a research methods…
Brian Olmo | Staff Writer If you’ve ever had the displeasure of seeing a cat and a dog fight each other, you know it gets…
Brian Olmo | Staff Writer The FIU Panthers channeled their inner Disney channel movie bully and stuffed the Florida National University Conquistadors in a locker…
Liam Rooney | Sports Director On a night that began with heavy rain, FIU were not only washed away by the harsh conditions, but by…
Adrian Valdivia | Staff Writer Saturday marks the 21st annual ‘Shula Bowl’, a rivalry first introduced in 2002 at Hard Rock Stadium, then knows as…
Dioslyn Oliva | Staff Writer One of the measures for Mark B. Rosenberg’s return to FIU was to undergo sexual harassment training. Yet, as a…
Brian Olmo | Staff Writer The Panthers suit up to take on the FNU Conquistadors on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. After…
Mhyanif Lozada | Staff Writer Joined by FIU’s Global Indigenous Forum, FIU’s Spiritual Beings student group led a conversation on the nuanced practice of spirituality…
Fresa V. Straw | Contributing writer The David Grutman Experience is a class from FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism and an amazing opportunity…
Gabriela Perez, Cindy Claros, and Julian Davis, PantherNOW staff and Megan Lichtman, SFMN photographer and Aquiles Barreto, video editor.
Jonathan Mayer / Assistant Sports Director Following a decisive 42-34 win over Louisiana Tech, FIU hits the road to the Lone Star State once again…
Ricky Dagand | Staff Writer The FIU soccer stadium was packed for the last game of the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 2. All eyes…
Alba Rosa | Assistant Opinion Director As the midterm elections on Nov. 8 approach, take the opportunity to elect the best candidates to address our…
Cindy Claros | Contributing Writer When Elenys Iglesia migrated to the United States at 4 years old, she kept memories of her homeland fresh in…
Bernardo Mandalho | Contributing Writer President Joe Biden pardoned people who’ve been convicted of marijuana possession under federal law on Oct. 6. Now with midterm…
Diego Diaz and Christian Miranda | PantherNOW Staff The United Faculty of Florida – FIU chapter, in collaboration with multiple student organizations, hosted a panel…
Natalie Gutierrez | Contributing Writer Connecting with a queer Asian-American audience fills poet Chen Chen with pride. “I share my identities, histories, and experiences because I…
Liam Rooney | Sports Director When the final pass from LA Tech sailed out of bounds, FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre rushed the field and…
Mhyanif Lozada | Staff Writer Miami’s local bands played their hearts at the annual III Points music festival, showing attendees the unique blend of cultures…
Elise Gregg | Editor-in-Chief Two presentations made up the bulk of October’s faculty senate meeting as discussion surrounding the Florida Board of Governors’ recently proposed…
Adrian Valdivia / Staff Writer Coming off a big win against the Charlotte 49ers, the FIU Panthers come back home to take on the Louisiana…
By: Andrea Garcia // Staff Writer FIU students will celebrate Halloween with multiple festivities happening on campus, from karaoke to a fashion show all taking…
Natalie Gutierrez | Contributing Writer For those who feel that reading is always a solitary activity, the Panther Book Club is bringing students and alumni…
PantherNOW Editorial Board The news about Mark B. Rosenberg stepping down as president in January sent ripples through the FIU community. One wave after another,…
Elise Gregg | Editor-in-Chief From journalism to public relations, FIU’s Lillian Lodge Kopenhaver Center hosted a panel on Oct. 20 discussing the role of women…
Alexander Luzula | Staff Writer FIU’s College of Law ranked first in the Florida bar exam passage rate for the eighth year in a row. …
By Paula Silva / Staff Writer FIU Men’s Soccer claim another victory on home ground, defeating the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers 2-1 on…
Mariantonia Mejia | Staff Writer Grooming is disturbingly normalized within our culture. It’s so prevalent that it could’ve even happened to you. There are many…
By Paula Silva What started as one FIU student being passionate about F1 turned into an international community of racing fans With a community of…
Alba Rosa | Assistant Opinion Director The food we eat, although delicious, is a dangerous environmental polluter. The food industry has contributed to rising greenhouse…
Michael McEwen | News Director Nearly nine months after resigning as FIU president amid a misconduct investigation, Mark Rosenberg will return to working at the…
Dioslyn Oliva | Staff Writer Students leave high school not wanting to back. Yet sharing FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus with high schoolers makes it feel…
Elise Gregg | Editor-in-Chief Attorneys presented oral arguments at the Third District Court of Appeals last week in the case that will settle a dispute…
Elena Key | Staff Writer What started as seeing a video on Tik Tok has turned into the student fitness organization, Girl Gains, with more…
Arianna Otero and Alexander Luzula | PantherNOW Staff The Presidential Search Committee held several Community Sessions last week, allowing the FIU community to engage, speak…
Ricky Dagand | Staff Writer The FIU men’s soccer team traveled to Tampa on Sunday, Oct. 16, facing conference foes and state rivals, the USF…
Mhyanif Lozada | PantherNOW Staff On Oct 12, FIU’s Global Indigenous Forum marked the annual Dia de la Raza by hosting a virtual conversation honoring…
By Gabriela Perez | Contributing Writer A deep connection for music shared between four strangers formed a strong bond allowing them to vibe and express…
Jonathan Mayer | Assistant Sports Director On a vice-themed night at Ricardo Silva Stadium, the FIU football team was looking to make a statement against…
Adrian Valdivia / Staff Writer After a devastating 33-12 homecoming loss to the UConn Huskies, FIU looks to bring back momentum in a second straight…
Arianna Otero | Asst. News Director For the first time in over a year SGA has a functioning judicial branch, marking the fulfillment of one…
Andres Rivera | Contributing Writer The Entertainment and Media Arts Club (EMAC) at the Modesto Maidique Campus became an impactful hotspot for creativity and blossoming…
Priscilla Pozo | Staff Writer Despite losing the game against UConn, the FIU community came out in full swing to show their panther pride at…
Andrea Garcia | Staff Writer Panther pride beamed all over the Ocean Bank Convocation Center at Panther’s Got Talent, a homecoming event that exhibited the…
Ricky Dagand | Staff Writer The FIU men’s soccer team had a busy week, playing two games in four days, winning one and dropping the…
Abdul Djabbour | Staff Writer The smell of Venezuelan food lingered through Modesto Maidique Campus from the Venezuelan Student Alliance’s annual arepa event. VSA presented…
Liam Rooney | Sports Director In a sea of white shirts, FIU football was outrushed by the snowy white jerseys of the Connecticut Huskies, dropping…
Mhyanif Lozada | Staff Writer Vibrant music, island kitchen staples, and cultural pride surrounded students in this year’s Caribbean Bash. Caribbean Bash took place on…
Elena Key | Staff Writer Florida International University hosted its annual Uncaging event at the Graham Center lawns on October 6th. This homecoming event occurred…
Adrian Valdivia | Staff Writer Coming off a big 21-7 road victory against New Mexico State, FIU heads into Saturday with a ton of momentum…
Rochelle O’Donnell | Staff Writer The FIU Music Festival returns, featuring seven concerts that emphasize versatility, collaboration, and diversity across the South Florida community. “Audiences…
In the wake of Hurricane Ian’s widespread impact on southwest Florida, the PantherNOW staff will be collecting donations in the form of non-perishable food, clothing,…
Michael McEwen | News Director Months after the stunning resignation of former university president Mark B. Rosenberg in January, a university-wide email on Tuesday announced…
By: Jonathan Mayer | Assistant Sports Director It has been a combined 2,447 days since the FIU football team won a road game and beat…
Paula Silva | Staff Writer The FIU Women’s Soccer team traveled to Ruston, Louisiana, to battle Louisiana Tech on Oct 2, ending in a 1-1…
Ricky Dagand | Staff Writer The FIU men’s soccer team hosted another fierce competitor in the American Athletic Conference on Saturday, Oct 1, taking on…
Jacqueline Flores | Staff Writer Last year, I stepped into the gym for the first time as an overweight woman, anxious about my appearance and…
Elise Gregg | Editor-in-Chief The acrid smell of smoke hung around the Gold Garage long after FIU police gave the all-clear for a car fire…
Liam Rooney | Sports Director & Jonathan Mayer | Assistant Sports Director With midterms around the corner, it’s time to study and reflect on what…
Natalie Gutierrez | Contributing Writer Contrary to popular belief, political debates do not always have to be vociferous—and FIU’s Panther Dialectics proves just that. The…
By: Jonathan Mayer / Assistant Sports Director FIU football’s three-game road trip finishes out this Saturday as the Panthers travel 1,645 miles to Las Cruces…
Mhyanif Lozada | Staff Writer Junji Ito’s grotesque horror stories both fascinated and unsettled students at the Geek Culture Club’s takeover this week. Takeovers are…
Elise Gregg and Michael McEwen | PantherNOW Staff A contentious document presented to the Faculty Senate at the Sep 20 meeting could mark yet another…
Jonathan Casaverde-Maimon | Staff Writer FIU’s Maurice Ferre Institute for Civic Leadership hosted a virtual panel on Sep 22 addressing efforts to make south Florida…
Alba Rosa | Assistant Opinion Director As we approach King Tide and hurricane season, Miami will be subject to terrible flooding in our streets and…
Michael McEwen | News Director A university-wide email circulated this afternoon announced that the university will be closed beginning today, Sep 27 at 5pm through…
Milena Malaver | Contributing Writer The annual Panthermonium homecoming concert that was scheduled for October 1 has been canceled, according to an official statement released…
Dioslyn Oliva | Staff writer Homecoming Court has been a long, established tradition in Homecoming celebrations. Here at FIU, it’s been one of the most…
Christian Miranda | Contributing Writer On Monday Sep 19, FIU students and faculty gathered in the Green Library to celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary. The gathering…
Alexander Luzula | Staff Writer The FIU Mohsin and Fauzia Jaffer Center for Muslim World Studies held a panel discussing the ongoing flooding crisis in…
By Gabriela Perez | Contributing Writer FIU celebrated their 50th anniversary by showcasing an exhibition dedicated to the school’s opening day on Sep 14, 1972. …
By: Jonathan Mayer / Assistant Sports Director Following a bye week, the FIU football team hist the road for the second of three consecutive road…
Elise Gregg | Editor-in-Chief In July, FIU Police hired Yesid Ortiz, a former city of Miami police officer who resigned after an incident of excessive…
Alexander Luzula | Staff Writer FIU’s Global Forensic and Justice Center announced it will begin offering the Veterinary Forensic Science Master’s Program next fall semester. …
Arianna Otero | Asst. News Director The Presidential Search Committee released a statement earlier today in which they announced an official vote recommending Interim President Kenneth…
By: Paula Silva / Staff Writer FIU Women’s Soccer opens up Conference USA play with a draw and a loss during their road trip to…
Hannah Kosoff | Contributing Writer FIU is a unique university in its proximity to the water and its subtropical climate. People travel from all around…
Fresa V. Straw | Contributing writer We don’t need student debt forgiveness. The fact that this is even on the table is completely far-fetched and…
Jacqueline Flores | Staff writer President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is the relief that millions of Americans need as debt burdens individuals and families across…
Arianna Otero | Asst. News Director SGA approved their first pieces of legislation for the fall session, passing both the Paying for Pantherversary Bill and…
Abdul Djabbour | Staff Writer Numerous unique events, initiatives, exhibitions, and websites honor the remarkable achievements made by Latinos/Hispanics as well as their ancestry, culture,…
Ricky Dagand | Staff Writer FIU dominated in their debut in the American Athletic Conference with a statement win over tenth ranked and defending conference…
Starting Sept 30, FIU celebrates their Homecoming. This year is the 50th anniversary of FIU. Check out the calendar for FIU’s Homecoming events for Fall…
Brian Olmo / Staff Writer What hell looks like varies from person to person. For some, it’s the classic depiction of a red-horned devil poking…
Vittorio Parravano | Guest writer My grandmother died at the age of 88. Born and raised in Rome, she spoke broken Spanish which got worse…
Arianna Otero and Alex Lazula | PantherNOW Staff Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist spoke at FIU on Sep 12 as part of a bus tour with the…
Gabriela Muse | Contributing Writer As the Miami tech revolution expands, FIU’s Tech Conversations podcast soars onto the air to capture progress and intersectionality. The…
The FIU Men’s Soccer team lost 3-0 to the New Hampshire Wildcats on Sept. 10, at Wildcat Stadium in Durham, New Hampshire. The loss resulted…
Adrian Valdivia/Staff Writer The FIU Panthers find themselves sitting at 1-1 after a 41-12 loss to the Texas State Bobcats, their first road loss of…
Adrian Valdivia/Staff Writer Coming off a comeback victory against Bryant University, FIU looks to take the momentum into their next game, as they go on…
Alexander Luzula | Staff Writer Former Polish President and revolutionary political leader Lech Walesa spoke at FIU on September 6th in an event co-sponsored by…
Ricky Dagand | Staff Writer Returning to Miami fresh off two straight road wins against ranked opponents, the FIU men’s soccer team hosted the University…
Priscilla Pozo | Contributing Writer When Russia declared war on Ukraine in February 2022, FIU Professor Phillip Church knew that he had to do something…
Alba Rosa | Assistant Opinion Director As we students return to the hectic class schedules once again, most of us tend to feel overwhelmed, anxious…
Maya Washburn | Contributing Writer Two confirmed cases of catalytic converter thefts during the first week of the fall semester may portend the arrival of…
Hannah Kosoff | Contributing Writer Most people can admit that self-expression is a crucial part in the world of art. But many have a hard…
Jonathan Casaverde-Maimon | Staff Writer One of the most prized accomplishments of late SIPA Dean John F. Stack was the success of FIU’s Model United…
By: Paula Silva / Staff Writer The 24th ranked FIU Men’s Soccer team picked up two major road wins, beating St. Johns and the University…
Liam Rooney | Sports Director A “new day” has finally arrived for FIU football as the Panthers kick off their 2022 season with a 38-37…
Arianna Otero/ Asst. News Director After a slow summer semester, SGA has started the fall by filling several judicial branch positions, as well as filling…
Abdul Djabbour | Staff Writer A love of nature and passion for music has made seven FIU students combine their talents to form a new…
Alexander Luzula | Staff Writer A former FIU student was arrested on Aug 30 after exposing himself to a female student in the Chemistry and Physics Building. …
By: Paula Silva / Staff Writer Winning their last two games, FIU’s Women’s Soccer are on a win streak for the first time since the…
Rochelle O’Donnell | Staff Writer Kicking off the start of the semester, Panther Dining hosted an 8th Street Kitchen tasting tour on Wednesday, Aug. 24…
Bernardo Mandalho | Contributing Writer SGA unacceptably operated without a judicial branch established for over 15 months. In the absence of one of the powers,…
By: Jonathan Mayer / Assistant Sports Director A New Day approaches for the FIU Football program as a new era of Panther athletics begins. After…
Dioslyn Oliva | Contributing Writer As a public policy student in the School of International and Public Affairs, I expect my classes to cover sensitive…
Ricky Dagand / Staff Writer The No. 18 ranked FIU men’s soccer team fell to the Akron Zips at home in their season opener on…
David Luis | Guest Writer Recently, there have been various articles about Student Government and I have felt the need to speak up and tell…
Mhyanif Lozada | Contributing Writer Though student life may be a rocky road, the Student Programming Council ensures that campus life is a well-paved path…
Alba Rosa | Assistant Opinion Director From stories of immigration to those of queerness and identity, immigrant artists are making impacts through their art. Because…
Mhyanif Lozada and Francine Canelo | PantherNOW Staff Bottoms up: from coffee to wine to other cocktails, FIU Hospitality had plenty to choose from at…
Elise Gregg | Editor-in-Chief The line wrapped around half the Ricardo Silva Stadium and the music could be heard booming across the quad. Filled with…
Paula Silva | Staff Writer The FIU Women’s Soccer season kicked off in Lafayette, Louisiana on Aug. 18, as the Panthers fell to the University…
Paula Silva | Staff Writer The 18th ranked FIU men’s soccer team is gearing up for their first season as part of the American Athletic…
Gabriela Muse / Contributing Writer Aquarius is the only operational underwater science lab in the world, and now its FIU program offers students diving courses. …
As the sweltering heat of the South Florida sun beams down on FIU athletics practice fields, Panther athletes are turning up the intensity to prepare…
Priscilla Pozo | Contributing Writer After filming his first feature film For My Sister (2019) entirely on his Samsung Galaxy S9+, filmmaker and FIU alumnus…
Elise Gregg | Editor-in-Chief An FIU football player died Wednesday night after being taken to the hospital from University Towers. FIU Communications stated that a…
Samuel Larreal | Asst. News Director FIU received $2 million in federal funding to acquire a new medical imaging system allowing researchers to better study…
Ricky Dagand | Staff Writer Following last season’s disappointing results, the FIU Women’s soccer team is coming into this season with new faces, seasoned veterans…
Jacqueline Flores | Staff Writer The pandemic left lasting scars that make it difficult for Gen Z graduates to find jobs corresponding to their well-earned…
Francine Canelo / Entertainment Director Introduced after a fall 2021 course, the Coffee Guild at FIU launched earlier this year with the help of two…
Alexander Luzula | Contributing Writer FIU’s School of International and Public Affairs announced Professor Shlomi Dinar as its new interim dean in an email circulated…
Alba Rosa | Assistant Opinion Director From rat infestations to outbreaks of black mold, art students feel hopeless. Because of the lack of care, maintenance…
Priscilla Pozo / Contributing Writer There is a new club at FIU bringing together students with a passion for artificial intelligence and computer technology. The…
PantherNOW Editorial Board It’s been nearly a year and we’re still waiting for the Graham Center game room renovation to finish. But the backing of…
Arianna Otero | Asst. News Director The presidential search has lasted the entirety of the summer. With a loose timeline, it looks like it will…
Dioslyn Oliva | Contributing writer Throughout the summer term, some senators from our Student Government Association have not done their jobs, not doing the bare…
Samuel Larreal | Staff Writer Vice President Kamala Harris visited Modesto Maidique Campus on Aug. 1 to announce $1 billion in federal funding for climate…
Carlos Pino/ Staff Writer Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs, have been a growing trend in the past few years. But it is…
Mhyanif Lozada / Contributing Writer The Astronomy Club at the Modesto Maidique Campus started 10 years ago, and started off as something else entirely. Dr….
Samuel Larreal | Staff Writer On July 26 Kenneth Jessell, interim president of FIU, notified faculty and students of new legislation expanding the official definition…
Milena Malaver | Contributing Writer FIU is launching its first undergraduate research journal, an interdisciplinary research journal aimed at publishing undergrad students. Xuan Jiang, assistant…
Alexa Velez / Contributing Writer If you’ve ever been on Modesto Maidique Campus, there’s a possibility you’ve seen some cats roaming around. Well, these cats…
Samaria Clair | Contributing Writer The Student Health Center at Biscayne Bay Campus will be closed on July 29 for about three to four weeks,…
Bernardo Mandalho / Contributing Writer Moving to the U.S. from Brazil was a drastic change but experiencing new cultures gave me a fresh perspective on…
Elena Key / Staff Writer Pointe shoes and books. Studios and libraries. Studying and dancing. What started as a five-year-old kid looking for a solution…
Jazmine Santillana / Contributing Writer The Student Government Association continues to push back its agenda after not being able to meet quorum twice during the…
Alexander Luzula / Contributing Writer After two years of lockdowns, quarantines, and a halt on in-person events, FIU SummerFest returned with a bang on July…
Samuel Larreal | Staff Writer On Monday, June 13, FIU psychology student Ashley Rodriguez was shot in her car while driving home from work and…
Elise Gregg/ Editor-in-Chief With my current advisor leaving FIU this month, I’m not sure I’ll even have one this fall. But I’m not the only…
Jonathan Mayer / Assistant Sports Director For the 12th consecutive year, the Panthers have another man heading to the big leagues. FIU baseball pitcher Patrick…
Paula Silva/Staff Writer The FIU Women’s Soccer team have announced their schedule for the 2022 season, hosting seven of the eighteen games at the FIU…
Diego Diaz / Asst. News Director FIU has announced the creation of the Global Forensic and Justice Center’s open-access Forensic Research Library. A world first,…
Last week, PantherNOW published an article about the Graham Center game room renovation – how it was funded and how it has far surpassed the…
Dioslyn Oliva/ Contributing Writer FIU freshmen are introduced to the Common Reading Program and while most of us roll our eyes at the thought of…
Michael McEwen | Investigations Director One of the first projects undertaken by former SGA President Alexander Rubido was the renovation of the game room in…
Jazmine Santillana / Contributing Writer The Student Government Association still has no judicial branch. The seven positions for the judicial branch have gone unfilled for…
Arianna Otero/Assistant News Editor Senate is picking up as they near the end of their legislative session for the summer. After two weeks of low…
Samaria Clair / Contributing Writer On July 11, FIU’s Parking and Transportation announced that Parking Garage 6 will be partially closed due to ongoing maintenance…
Alexa Velez / Contributing Writer For patients with rare diseases, a timely diagnosis is often a matter of life or death. Misdiagnoses often hinder the…
Jacob Aguirre/ Contributing Writer It’s without a doubt that the pandemic heightened social tensions and strengthened the divisions and tribalistic culture in America. Even though…
Nicole Ardila (Script Writer), Alba Rosa (Script Writer & Anchor), Juliana Narvaez (Script Writer & Video Editor), Paula Silva (Script Writer), Francine Canelo (Editor and…
Samuel Larreal / Staff Writer FIUPD is currently investigating four phishing cases affecting FIU community members. On Friday, July 1 Florida International University Police Department…
Arianna Otero / Assistant News Director The FIU Board of Trustees has unanimously voted on major changes to the Nurse Anesthesiology Doctor of Nursing Practice…
Alexander Luzula/Contributing Writer FIU’s Panther E-sports Department celebrated its launch as an official school-sanctioned competitive organization with a launch week packed with events. Lasting from…
Jonathan Casaverde-Maimon / Contributing Writer A Florida judge has announced his intent to temporarily block Florida House Bill No.5. FHB5, which will still take effect…
Samuel Larreal and Michael McEwen / PantherNOW Staff Samuel Larreal and Julian Davis / PantherNOW On Monday, June 27, FIU students and members of the…
Alexander Luzula / Contributing Writer FIU’s Greenhouse Play Program made their 2022 summer season debut with the premiere reading of Miami playwright Rudi Goblen’s newest…
By Nicole Ardila // Opinion Director Every day at 4 a.m., FIU alumnus Lukas Alzate clocks in as the associate producer of one of Hispanic…
Jonathan Casaverde Maimon/Contributing Writer Following Friday’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, the United States entered a turbulent period. The decision allows for…
Francine Canelo/ Entertainment Director It took me six months to get the copper IUD and my body rejected it within a month. I’m terrified knowing…
Arianna Otero/Staff Writer The Student Government Association Senate passed the PRES Act, a list of characteristics the SGA would like to see in the future…
Elise Gregg / Editor-in-Chief The faculty senate unanimously approved changes to FIU’s incomplete grade policy, with more detailed guidelines and specific rules for graduate students. …
Izzy Canizares / Contributing Writer Black mold and rats have been found in several art buildings on the Modesto Maidique Campus since fall 2021. The…
By Danielle Haller // Staff Writer Here’s part two of Herstory, a series about FIU panthers changing the world and making history. Kristin Gallagher, a…
Jonathan Casaverde-Maimon / Contributing Writer School of International and Public Affairs Founding Dean John F. Stack Jr. passed away yesterday, June 23 at 71 years…
Samuel Larreal / Staff Writer The Supreme Court on Friday voted 6-3 to overturn the landmark ruling on Roe v. Wade, officially ending the constitutional…
By Alba Rosa/Assistant Opinion Director Young men are falling for suspicious lifestyle changes that will lead them to develop eating and mental disorders in the…
Thomas Marin/Staff Writer “History Through Gaming” will be the first course at FIU focused on the relationship between history and video games. Students will learn…
By: Jonathan Mayer/Assistant Sports Director After a month-long search, FIU has finally found the baseball program’s newest head coach as they hired Virginia Commonwealth University…
Alexander Luzula / Contributing Writer FIU celebrated Juneteenth this past week for the second year in its history, observing it through a week of festivities,…
By Juliana Narvaez // Entertainment Assistant Director & Will Smith // Staff Writer With the slowed down pace of the summer semester, many on-campus dining…
Elise Gregg / Editor-in-Chief A car chase that began in Homestead ended at MMC Sunday afternoon as Miami-Dade Police apprehended a robbery suspect at the…
Arianna Otero/Staff Writer Pride Center hosted a vigil to honor the lives lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016. The vigil, which…
Brian Olmo / Staff Writer Everyone knows that cats and birds do not get along. It’s common sense. One is a predator and the other…
Elise Gregg / Editor-in-Chief The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has released designs for a new pedestrian bridge four years after the previous one collapsed…
By Abdul Djabbour // Staff writer The Japanese at FIU club started more than 5 years ago for all those who were interested in Japanese…
Samuel Larreal / Staff Writer FIU’s Wertheim Conservatory is projected to be open to the public by spring 2023 after six years of pending repairs. …
Elena Key (Anchor and Script Writer), Nicole Ardila (Anchor and Script Writer), Paula Silva (Anchor and Script Writer), Ethan Toth (Producer and Video Editor), Juliana…
By Abdul Djabbour // Staff Writer Moving to a new country without speaking the language or understanding the culture is a challenge many South Florida…
Brian Olmo / Staff Writer Who doesn’t love a good old David versus Goliath story? In a time punctuated by the start of the ‘dot-com’…
Samuel Larreal / Staff Writer The Biscayne Bay Marine Marine Health Coalition held its 2022 Marine Health Summit at FIU’s Kovens Conference Center on May…
Samuel Larreal and Michael McEwen / PantherNOW Staff Following the leaked Supreme Court draft decision portending an end to the landmark Roe v Wade ruling…
Diego Diaz / Assistant News Director After a year defined by massive inflation, COVID-19 outbreaks, protest and the subsequent crackdown, FIU experts and Cuban activists…
Arianna Otero / Staff Writer A brand new executive board has been appointed within Student Government Association, all with the unifying goal of coming together…
By Andrea Garcia // Contributing Writer From the inspiration of Jane Austen’s classic novel “Pride and Prejudice” comes “Fire Island,” a story of identity, intimacy,…
By Andrea Garcia // Contributing Writer Disclaimer: This post may contain spoilers “Top Gun: Maverick” is not just a story that jabs at nostalgia to…
By Alexa Velez // Contributing Writer Hannah Kossoff, a 20-year-old Junior at FIU, wanted to try something new and follow in the footsteps of her…
Diego Diaz | Asst. News Director With the Russo-Ukrainian war continuing to ravage Eastern Ukraine, FIU’s Office of Global Initiatives hosted a panel platforming student…
By Carolina Villagra // Staff Writer The beginning of the semester can be a stressful time for students, but June is right around the corner…
Elena Key (Anchor and Script Writer), Nicole Ardila (Anchor and Script Writer), Brian Olmo (Anchor and Script Writer), Ethan Toth (Producer and Script Writer), Juliana…
Samuel Larreal / Staff Writer Through a university-wide email, FIU’s Division of Information Technology announced on May 26 that student email accounts will start migrating…
By Elena Key // Staff Writer Another era has begun for Harry Styles after the release of his third solo album “Harry’s House” on May…
By Andres Davila / Contributing Writer As day one of the Seventh annual Hemispheric Security Conference came to a close on Tuesday, May 17th, it…
Noel Cabrera / Contributing Writer Life’s a beach and FIU Beach Volleyball loves playing in the sand, finishing the season with a record of 22-11,…
By: Jonathan Mayer / Assistant Sports Director After six seasons with the Blue & Gold, FIU Baseball Head Coach Mervyl Melendez announced on Wednesday afternoon…
Brian Olmo / Staff Writer The 305 Takeover is in full effect for FIU Basketball. After a disappointing performance last season, FIU men’s basketball has…
By Carolina Villagra // Staff Writer South Florida is offering a variety of events during the week of May 16 to May 22. Comedy clubs,…
By Andrea Garcia // Contributing Writer As the sun sets and the projector screen turns on outside of the MARC building, the cinematic world of…
Milena Malaver / Contributing Writer A typical day begins with students discussing with one another how they feel and what they will learn about. But…
Brian Olmo / Staff Writer It’s often said that lightning never strikes the same spot twice, but for the electrifying FIU women’s tennis team, it…
Paula Silva/Staff Writer The FIU Panthers took on the Charlotte 49ers for their final home series of the season, getting swept in all three games….
By Elena Key // Staff Writer Hollywood star Mark Walhberg sat down with three journalists in a small roundtable, to share his experience through the…
Jonathan Mayer / Assistant Sports Director Another FIU Football star is getting an NFL opportunity as punter Tommy Heatherly signed a undrafted free agent deal…
Brian Olmo / Staff Writer One team has placed their bet on the phenom from Punta Gorda. FIU RB D’Vonte Price, 6’2, 210 lbs, has…
Elena Key (Anchor and Script Writer), Nicole Ardila (Anchor and Script Writer), Richard Gibson (Anchor and Script Writer), Ethan Toth (Producer and Script Writer), Juliana…
Paula Silva / Staff Writer The Panthers faced the Florida Atlantic University Owls over the weekend, losing two out of the three games scheduled from…
South Florida Media Network Wire Service Vittorio Parravano / Writer, SFMN A new mural was spray-painted last week at Florida International University’s Ratcliffe Art +…
By Thomas Marin/ Staff Writer FIU’s Creative Writing Program hosted the annual Student Literary Awards this past Thursday, Apr. 21, at the Biscayne Bay Campus….
Article by Paula Silva / Staff Writer The FIU Softball team lost all three games to the Marshall Thundering Herd over the weekend in Huntington,…
By Natalie La Roche // Staff Writer FIU students can expect a fun addition to the art community coming soon. “Sleepwalking” is an art zine…
By Thomas Marin // Staff Writer Translated by Michael Dewell and Carmen Zapata, this new iteration of the classic Spanish play by Federico Garcia Lorca…
Elise Gregg / Editor-in-Chief An antisemitic flyer was found on FIU’s Modesto Maidique Campus on Friday around the Ziff Educational Building. The flyer was found…
By Rochelle O’Donnell // Staff Writer Throwing all caution to the wind, or rather into the bagel, the second film from directing pair Daniels, “Everything…
Maya Washburn / News Director A former FIU student has been charged with a violent hate crime against a man over the victim’s sexual orientation….
Jonathan Mayer / Assistant Sports Director The FIU Baseball team (11-20) hit the road this past weekend for a three-game series against Conference rival the…
Arianna Otero / Staff Writer The presidential search committee had their first meeting to discuss the process ahead of them. They featured special guest William…
Paula Silva / Staff Writer The FIU Softball team won two out of the three games scheduled for the weekend against the Middle Tennessee Blue…
By Abdul Djabbour // Staff Writer Miami Beach Pride is back to honor all members of the LGBTQ+ community and establish a safe space for…
Samuel Larreal / Contributing Writer 1.5 terabytes of FIU student and faculty information was allegedly leaked today, Apr. 8, at 1:33 p.m. in a cyberattack…
Kelly Diaz-Rios / Contributing Writer The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) donated $360,000 in grants in September 2021 to the…
By Angeles Hernandez // Staff Writer The Wolfsonian-FIU Museum hosted the exhibition “Aerial Vision,” which explores some of the most impactful human achievements of the…
By Natalie La Roche // Staff Writer FIU Theater is preparing for a production of “The House of Bernarda Alba.” Written by Spanish playwright and…
Ricky Dagand / Staff Writer The 2021-22 season for the FIU Women’s Basketball team was action-packed with many ups and downs throughout. Coach Jesyka Burks-Wiley…
Adrian Valdivia / Staff Writer After one of the most historic starts in program history, and going an impressive 11-5 at home, the FIU men’s…
Samuel Larreal / Contributing Writer FIU’s Developer Student Club (DSC) is a student-led initiative for the personal and professional growth of STEM students. Through collaboration…
Brian Olmo / Staff Writer As the NFL Draft approaches, one Panther seeks to write history. Former FIU Running Back D’Vonte Price is looking to…
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer Former FIU Midfielder Mauro Bravo has signed a professional contract with Orlando City B of MLS Next Pro. Bravo is…
Arianna Otero/Contributing Writer The Student Government Association passed a resolution to support FIU’s Ukrainian students and others affected by Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine. The…
Paula Silva/Staff Writer The FIU Softball team lost all three games against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and have extended their losing streak to eight games,…
By Rochelle O’Donnell // Staff Writer Despite having the backing of two heavyweight conglomerates, “Morbius” manages to fumble any good grace left for a mid-tier…
Arianna Otero / Contributing Writer Students gathered around the Graham Center pit on Friday, March 25, as the Student Government Association elections board announced the…
Diego Diaz and Michael McEwen / Assistant News Directors While visiting FIU as part of a nationwide recruiting drive for the State Department, Deputy Secretary…
Elena Key (Anchor), Nicole Ardila (Anchor), Juliana Narvaez (Editor), Julian Davis (Anchor & Producer), Ethan Toth (Producer). NEWS FIU Names BOT Vice Chair Roger Tovar…
By Elena Key // Staff Writer After 32 years in the industry and being one of the founders of the music genre, reggaeton, Daddy Yankee…
Adrian Valdivia / Staff Writer After a phenomenal season with the Panthers, and cementing his legacy as an All-Conference USA Third Team player, FIU guard…
Paula Silva / Staff Writer The FIU Softball team (15-17) extends their losing streak to five after losing a pair of games to the Florida…
Jonathan Mayer / Assistant Sports Director FIU baseball headed to Ruston for their first road weekend series taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, falling short…
By Rochelle O’Donnell // Staff Writer Every-so-often, a title comes along that really pecks at the question of what constitutes a good film. Are visuals…
By Abdul Djabbour // Staff Writer After three years without releasing an album, Rosalía is back to stay. Motomami is the third album by the…
Ailish Fontanez // Staff Writer The annual Out of the Darkness Walk arrived again on Saturday, March 21, hosted by the American Foundation of Suicide…
Elena Key (Anchor), Elise Gregg (Editor), Nicole Ardila (Anchor) Juliana Narvaez (Editor), Richard Gibson (Anchor). Image Credits: Maya Washburn, Julian Davis, unsplash.com, and FIU CARTA….
By Jessica Reem Abilmouna // Staff Writer A new open-air food market has opened in Wynwood called “Smorgasburg,” offering a wide array of food stands…
Jonathan Mayer / Assistant Sports Director FIU Baseball (9-12) kicked off conference play with a three game set against the Marshall Thundering Herd, in which…
By Natalie La Roche // Staff Writer Choruses of “happy Holi!” and laughter decorated the air on the Graham Center lawn on Sunday as FIU…
Samuel Larreal / Contributing Writer FIU’s journalism department held an expert panel discussion on March 16 to analyze the Russian government’s crackdown on journalists amid…
Michael McEwen / Assistant News Director A university-wide email announced the selection of an executive search firm on March 8, marking the first official step…
Arianna Otero / Contributing Writer The Student Government Association Senate unanimously approved the 2022-23 Activity and Service Fee Budget during Mar. 14’s senate meeting. The…
Paula Silva / Staff Writer The FIU Softball team (15-15) headed to Ruston, Louisiana for a three-game series against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, in…
Yansall Rasquides / Staff Writer A group of FIU students came together to protest the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on Thursday, Mar. 17. Students in…
Elise Gregg / Editor-in-Chief Campaign season has begun for the Student Government Association, with senate floor leader Cristhofer Lugo running for student body president and…
By Abdul Djabbour// Staff writer St. Patrick’s Day is an Irish celebration held every March 17th. St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland, so…
Andres Davila / Contributing Writer As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to make immigration enforcement a priority in his agenda, the House State Affairs Committee…
By Angeles Hernandez // Staff Writer In 1980, a young theater professor came to Miami looking to follow his passion for the arts. There was…
By Jessica Reem Abilmouna// Staff Writer Colleen Hoover has gained a lot of popularity over the past few months with her novel “It Ends With…
Jonathan Mayer / Assistant Sports Director The FIU Baseball team extended their losing streak to nine games by getting swept against the Jacksonville Dolphins this…
Kelly Diaz-Rios and Maya Washburn / PantherNOW Staff Four years after the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse, the university unveiled a statue in honor of an…
Julia Gomez / Opinion Director FIU’s interim provost sent an email to the Division of Academic and Student Affairs announcing who will take over as…
Kelly Diaz-Rios / Contributing Writer Colombia is now one of the few countries in Latin America to decriminalize abortion in the first 24 weeks of…
Adrian Valdivia / Staff Writer The FIU Men’s basketball team took on their rivals the Florida Atlantic Owls this past weekend, playing the first game…
Ricky Dagand / Staff Writer The FIU Women’s Basketball team returned to their winning ways before the end of the regular season taking down the…
By Carolina Villagra // Staff Writer Florida International University values the knowledge and insight that art brings to the community. Creativity stems from the minds…
A copy of the drafted Senate Resolution provided to PantherNOW via a confidential source. Michael McEwen and Elise Gregg / Assistant News Directors An anonymous…
Elise Gregg / Assistant News Director SGA rejected the Budget Committee’s decision for the 2022-23 Activity and Service Fees Allocation / Elise Gregg Three days…
Paula Silva/Staff Writer The FIU Softball (14-10) team had a successful weekend during the Stetson Invitational, winning four out of five games in the weekend. …
By Elena Key // Staff Writer Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of Batman will be the staple of the superhero’s persona from now on. The acting, cinematography,…
Elise Gregg / Assistant News Director Portions of the Blue Garage (PG2) are closed after a student crashed into one of the walls on the…
Elena Key/Staff Writer The Batman glides his way into theaters once again. The cast and filmmakers of 2022’s The Batman sat down with Tiffany Smith…
Michael McEwen and Diego Diaz / PantherNOW Staff After two months of investigation, FIU released the independent report detailing former President Mark B. Rosenberg’s unwanted…
Ricky Dagand / Staff Writer The FIU Women’s Basketball team dropped both games of a two-game homestand against the Charlotte 49ers and Old Dominion Monarchs…
Carlton Gillespie / Contributing Writer For the eighth consecutive year, the FIU Women’s Swimming and Diving team are Conference USA Champions. The Panthers 131.5 points…
Paula Silva / Staff Writer The Panthers welcomed their FIU Softball Invitational with two straight losses on Friday against the South Dakota Coyotes and Stony…
By Natalie La Roche // Staff Writer FIU Associate Professor Tony Galaska was recognized for his contributions to the theater community with a Gold Medallion,…
By Thomas Marin // Staff Writer Adapted from the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon, director Victoria Collado makes the best of the screenplay by Simon…
Michael McEwen and Diego Diaz / PantherNOW Staff In the early hours of Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” targeting…
Brian Olmo / Contributing Writer As the United States Football League begins to prepare for its inaugural season in a couple months, it recently held…
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer FIU men’s soccer head coach Kyle Russell has agreed to sign a five year contract extension that’ll keep the Conference…
Elise Gregg / Assistant News Director The Student Government Association confirmed two new associate justices, two new Biscayne Bay Campus cabinet members and two new…
Jonathan Mayer / Assistant Sports Director It was a weekend full of good spirits for the FIU Baseball team as they took all four games…
By Abdul Djabbour // Staff Writer After two years, FIU returns to the Miami Beach Pride Parade for its 10th anniversary following COVID-19 restrictions. This…
Producers: Diego Diaz, Valentina Palm and Michael McEwen, Hosts and Writers: Maya Washburn, Elise Gregg, Jacqueline Flores, Ailish Fontanez, Ian Lares-Chacín and Samuel Larreal Thank you for tuning…
Elise Gregg / Assistant News Director FIU has a long way to go to reach the end of a lawsuit over student fees paid during…
By Thomas Marin // Staff Writer Kenneth Branagh’s second adaptation of the iconic Hercule Poirot begins with the backstory of his equally iconic mustache. Set…
Ricky Dagand and Marc Zakharov / Staff Writers The FIU Women’s Basketball team lost two games of a three-game road trip this past week against…
Maya Washburn / News Director The Student Government Association approved a quarter of a million-dollar fund increase for Greek life as it expects four new…
Maya Washburn / News Director University faculty expressed concerns over abrupt changes in FIU administration and what that means for the university during the Feb….
Maya Washburn / News Director Six percent of respondents to a university-wide survey sent out in October 2021 said they had been sexually harassed and…
Carlos Serradilla / Contributing Writer After losing two games on the road last week, FIU returned back home to the Ocean Bank Convocation for a…
By Jessica Reem Abilmouna // Staff Writer The Wolfsonian-FIU strives to focus on innovation as well as contemporary production. “Shameless,” a new exhibit which opened…
By Thomas Marin // Staff Writer The first scene of “Moonfall” is a good microcosm of what the rest of the movie is going to…
Yansall Rasquides / Staff Writer After seven years at FIU, Saif Ishoof, former vice president of engagement at FIU, resigned on Jan. 28 to pursue…
By Ailish Fontanez // Staff Writer After a 12 year gap, the “Jackass” crew has made a return that many fans did not expect to…
On this episode of The Claw… Newly appointed FIU Football head coach Mike MacIntyre joins the show to talk all things FIU Football, including the…
Elena Key (Anchor), Elise Gregg (Anchor & Editor), Francine Canelo (Editor & Producer), Ethan Toth (Producer), Julian Davis (Producer), Juliana Narvaez (Editor) NEWS SGA Hurries…
Producers: Diego Diaz, Valentina Palm and Michael McEwen, Hosts and Writers: Maya Washburn, Elise Gregg, Jacqueline Flores and Ailish Fontanez Thank you for tuning into Roaring News! Refer…
By Manuela Caldas / Staff Writer Photo from Strike FIU event at Unbranded Brewing co. / Manuela Caldas Founded in 2016 at Florida State University,…
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer Before he was one of Conference USA’s top keepers and a star in between the sticks for the FIU Men’s…
By Natalie La Roche/ Staff Writer FIU Theater gears up for another attention-grabbing play with “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” based…
Paula Silva / Staff Writer Filippa Miller is an FIU track star who has recently broken the school’s pole vault record in a recent event….
Adrian Valdivia / Staff Writer FIU took a trip to the Lone Star State this past week, losing both games against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners…
Marc Zakharov / Staff Writer The FIU Women’s Basketball team found their way back into the win column this week after blowing out both the…
Jonathan Mayer / Assistant Sports Director As we near the start of the 50th season of FIU Baseball, the Panthers are trying to bounce back…
Paula Silva / Staff Writer The 2022 FIU Softball season is set to begin in the month of February. The team will face 15 rivals,…
By Elena Key // Staff Writer Paul Thomas Anderson’s 70s set Licorice Pizza film made its way to theaters on November 26th, 2021. Over a…
Diego Diaz / Asst. News Director After nearly two years of litigation, the family of one of six people killed in the 2018 FIU bridge…
By Francine Canelo // Staff Writer Why Shouldn’t I Use a Google Resume Template? How to Write a Killer Resume Workshop for Business Majors from…
Anchor: Elena Key, Elise Gregg, Richard GibsonWriter: Jessica Reem Abilmouna, Francine caneloProducer: Ethan TothEditor: Elise Gregg
Maya Washburn / News Director With positions unfilled since April 2021, Student Government Association’s judicial branch has for all intents and purposes ceased to exist….
Producers: Diego Diaz, Valentina Palm and Michael McEwen, Hosts and Writers: Maya Washburn, Elise Gregg, Jacqueline Flores and Ailish Fontanez Thank you for tuning into Roaring News! Refer…
Elena Key (Anchor), Richard Gibson (Anchor), Ethan Toth (Producer), Francine Canelo (Producer)
By: Francine Canelo // Staff Writer PantherNOW rounded up the most anticipated concerts of February through South Florida. Plenty of musicians are coming back from…
By: Manuela Caldas // Staff Writer Only 45 minutes from FIU lies a complex, unique ecosystem – The Everglades. It’s home to multiple endangered species…
Elena Key, Diego Diaz, Maya Washburn and Valentina Palm/ PantherNOW Staff Former FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg may return to teaching at the University according…
Elise Gregg / Assistant News Director Dr. Kenneth Furton announced that he is stepping down shortly after Tuesday’s Faculty Senate motion to reappoint him as…
Carlos Serradilla / Contributing Writer The FIU Men’s Basketball team has rebounded following three straight losses on the road, winning two straight games at home…
Marc Zakharov / Staff Writer The FIU Women’s Basketball team lost two straight games on the road this week facing off against two Conference USA…
Valentina Palm/ Editor-and-Chief The FIU Faculty Senate passed a motion on Jan. 25 to reappoint Dr. Kenneth G. Furton as provost until a permanent university…
Michael McEwen / Asst. News Director FIU student organizations might face budget cuts ranging from 5 to 15 percent next year. The university’s Student Government…
SGA needs to comment on the the allegation made against FIU’s former president.
Elise Gregg / Asst. News Director An emergency evacuation at Biscayne Bay Campus housing has left residents concerned about their safety. Smoke from a resident…
On this episode of The Claw… David Drucker joins the show! A current writer for FIU News and the host of Panther Personalities, Drucker gives…
Michael McEwen / PantherNOW Staff Two days after Mark B. Rosenberg’s abrupt resignation from FIU, a sexual harassment complaint has challenged both the University’s and…
Maya Washburn, Elise Gregg, Diego Diaz, Michael McEwen and Valentina Palm / PantherNOW Staff Kenneth A. Jessell, FIU’s chief financial officer and senior vice president…
Producers: Diego Diaz, Valentina Palm, and Michael McEwen, Hosts and Writers: Maya Washburn, Elise Gregg, Jacqueline Flores, Lourdes Gomez, Ailish Fontanez Thank you for tuning into Roaring News! Refer…
Maya Washburn / News Director Students living at the Modesto Maidique Campus dorms are losing money and time as they await replacements for out-of-order washing…
Michael McEwen / Staff Writer Craig Faller, a retired U.S Navy Admiral, will be joining the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) as a…
This Little Loft By: Paprika Poe If only I can indulge in this simple little loft where the jewels of the sky can watch me…
Adrian Valdivia / Staff Writer The FIU Men’s basketball team has now officially started Conference USA play, dropping three straight games on the road against…
By Francine Canelo // Staff Writer The week of Jan. 17 to Jan. 23 is packed with different events taking place all over South Florida….
Producers: Diego Diaz, Valentina Palm, and Michael McEwen, Hosts and Writers: Maya Washburn, Elise Gregg, Jacqueline Flores, Nicole Ardila, Ailish Fontanez, Angeles Hernandez Thank you for…
Bird in Miami By: Paprika Poe The citric acid bellows neatly – half-shaped and observative of the gaggles of tanned skin talking about the next…
Elise Gregg / Staff Writer FIU students are back on campus with a new semester, new classes and a lawsuit against the university seeking reimbursement…
Maya Washburn / Asst. News Director On the first day of the spring semester, FIU’s Student Government Association (SGA) Senate urged members to help fill…
Arianna Otero / Contributing Writer FIU Students returned to campus on Jan. 10 following a winter break where Miami-Dade had a total of 210,367 reported…
Ricky Dagand / Staff Writer The FIU Women’s Basketball team ringed in the new year with two straight wins in a two-game home series versus…
Paula Silva / Staff Writer The FIU Women’s Soccer team ended their season with a defeat at home. The Panthers qualified sixth place in the…
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer In the first full regular season since COVID-19 turned the collegiate athletics world on its head, the FIU Men’s Soccer…
By Francine Canelo // Staff Writer This year the 2021 Game Awards took place in person at the Microsoft Theatre in a show over three…
By Francine Canelo // Staff Writer At the Game Awards Show this Thursday, Dec. 9, the category winners were listed off in speed-runs to prioritize…
Coverage from Dec. 6 – 12
Coverage from Nov. 29 – Dec. 5
On this week’s episode of The Claw… To celebrate our tenth episode of the show we have a very special guest with us- the newly…
By Danielle Haller // Staff Writer What is a Hackathon? There is a common misconception that “hack” is a bad word. We are taught that…
Richard Gibson / Sports Director Mike MacIntyre has been announced as the next head coach of the FIU football program. MacIntyre has been among a…
By Francine Canelo // Staff Writer Late Night Breakfast Monday, Dec. 6 Enjoy a late night breakfast during finals week. SGA is having the late…
Ricky Dagand / Staff Writer According to six time NBA champion and, arguably, the best basketball player to ever set foot on the hardwood, Micheal…
Elise Gregg / Staff Writer A former university student was arrested twice in two days, on Dec 2 and at FIU on the third. Captain…
Producers: Diego Diaz and Valentina Palm, Hosts and Writers: Michael Grinchenco, Elise Gregg, Maya Washburn and Michael McEwen Thank you for tuning into Roaring News!…
By Elena Key // Staff Writer Coffee, tea, and water make their way into FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management by now offering…
By:\ Michael Grichenco // Staff Writer Last night on campus, an exclusive soiree was hosted by the Patricia & Frost Art Museum in celebration. With…
Marc Zakharov / Contributing Writer The FIU Women’s Basketball team was home this week during the annual FIU Thanksgiving Classic, beating both the Chicago State…
Adrian Valdivia / Staff Writer FIU Men’s basketball kicked off their third week of the regular season playing two straight home games and winning both…
By Danielle Haller // Staff Writer Taina, pronounced (Thai-eena) Adam, recalls the first time she felt she needed to do something about climate change. In…
Jonathan Mayer / Staff Writer FIU announced on Tuesday afternoon that Scott Carr will become the next athletic director for Florida International University, effective on…
Michael McEwen / Staff Writer A university-wide email on Tuesday announced the designation of two ‘World Centers’ in Italy and Colombia, the first of it’s…
Maya Washburn / Asst. News Director A cooler at the vending area on the first floor of the Green Library (GL) caught fire at FIU’s…
By Michael Grichenco // Staff Writer The Wolfsonian-FIU has appointed a new director to lead the museum and its programs. Casey Steadman, who began his…
Richard Gibson / Sports Director In their last game of the season, FIU football suffered a 37-17 rout by the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in…
Michael McEwen and Maya Washburn / PantherNOW Staff FIU Student Government Association (SGA) senators have missed Senate meetings, delaying legislative initiatives and possibly future elections….
Adrian Valdivia / Contributing Writer The FIU Men’s basketball team won three straight games in the Jersey Mike’s Classic, defeating the likes of Ball State,…
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer The FIU men’s soccer team dropped out of the NCAA tournament after a 3-2 loss to the Wake Forest Demon…
By Francine Canelo // Staff Writer During the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28 there are multiple community events to take part in. The…
Jonathan Mayer / Staff Writer The FIU Panthers extended their season losing streak to ten games as they were trounced by the North Texas Mean…
Marc Zakharov / Contributing Writer The FIU Women’s Basketball team traveled to Georgia to take on the Kennesaw State Owls on November 15 and Georgia…
On today’s episode of the Claw… With the wake of Butch Davis’ comments on the state of the football program as well as Pete Garcia…
By Jessica Reem Abilmouna // Staff Writer For many students at FIU, their passions often lie in what happens after lectures end. For 23 year-old…
Elise Gregg / Staff Writer An assault with a knife at Bayview Hall on Oct. 9 led to a student arrest, according to reports from…
By Michael Grichenco / Staff Writer A pediatric resident at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital known as Doctor Jennifer Thompson aka “Dr. Spidey,” adores saving the…
By Francine Canelo / Staff Writer On Nov. 16, 2021, Geoff Keighley announced in a livestream the nominees for all the categories of The Game…
Maya Washburn / Asst. News Director FIU is experiencing a staffing shortage at its dining locations, with a rush to reopen restaurants and hire workers…
Adrian Valdivia & Carlos Serradilla / Contributing Writers FIU Men’s Basketball kicked off their season opener with a loss in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs,…
Jonathan Mayer / Staff Writer The FIU football team extended their losing streak to nine games, losing in major fashion to the Middle Tennessee Blue…
Ricky Dagand / Contributing Writer The FIU Women’s Basketball team split their two-game home opener of the 2021-2022 season against the George Mason Patriots and…
Ian Lares-Chacín / Contributing Writer Wells Fargo awarded FIU $75,000 to launch a virtual platform for StartUP FIU Food, a small business incubator which helps…
Producers: Diego Diaz and Valentina Palm, Hosts and Writers: Michael Grinchenco, Maya Washburn and Michael McEwen Thank you for tuning into Roaring News! Refer to…
Diego Diaz / Asst. News Director FIU’s College of Engineering & Computing announced on Nov. 8, its acquisition of a five-year, $22.9 million grant courtesy…
Richard Gibson / Sports Director FIU Football Head Coach Butch Davis will not be returning to the team next season. Multiple media outlets, including NBC…
Richard Gibson / Sports Director FIU Executive Director of Sports Pete Garcia announced earlier today that he is stepping down from his position. While no…
Elise Gregg / Staff Writer Bayview Hall residents did not expect to apply for emergency financial aid this semester. An unannounced increase in rent at…
By: Ailish Fontanez FIU MFA English Alumni discuss their inspirations and their journeys as writers. Bri Griffith is a poet who focuses on writing about…
Richard Gibson / Sports Director The FIU football team has now lost eight games in a row, this time against the Old Dominion Monarchs by…
Elena Key / Staff Writer Celia Cruz’s salsa music has influenced people all over the world. Now hundreds of her pieces can be accessed by…
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer The FIU men’s soccer team dominated the #1 ranked Marshall Thundering Herd on Friday, November 5, winning 4-1 to claim…
Jonathan Mayer / Staff Writer Conference USA announced on Friday afternoon that four schools will join the conference and are as follows: Jacksonville State Gamecocks…
By: Rochelle O’Donnell // Contributing Writer Architecture students splashed into the Green Library (GL) lake yesterday and waddled their way to victory, or moreso, a…
On this week’s Roaring News, catch up on our weekly round-up featuring FIU, local, national and international news. Thank you for tuning into Roaring News!
Maya Washburn / Asst. News Director FIU’s Modesto Maidique Campus (MMC) experienced a power outage this morning due to a downed powerline nearby. The outage…
Marc Zakharov / Contributing Writer The FIU Women’s basketball team returns this semester with full force for the first normal season since the Fall of…
Ana Cedeno / Contributing Writer An FIU professor partnered with leading state and national hemp affiliates to study the medicinal benefits of cannabinoids, and students…
Adrian Valdivia / Contributing Writer As college basketball season begins next month, the FIU men’s basketball team will prepare to have a bounce back year,…
Paula Silva / Contributing Writer The FIU Women’s Soccer team was shutout against the Louisiana Tech Techsters, who scored four goals in the final game…
Elena Key / Staff Writer FIU recently partnered with leading hospitality institutions in the Caribbean to create a new school in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The…
Richard Gibson / Sports Director The FIU football team was shut out 38-0 in Huntington against the Marshall Thundering Herd, to drop their season record…
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer The 12th ranked FIU men’s soccer team were defeated 4-0 by the 13th ranked Clemson Tigers in the Panthers worst…
Elise Gregg / Staff Writer FIU Police are investigating a shooting threat at the Biscayne Bay Campus (BBC) from a note found in the library….
Maya Washburn / Asst. News Director Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently appointed Carlos Duart – an FIU accounting alum and executive of a leading U.S….
Ricky Dagand / Contributing Writer The FIU Women’s Volleyball team traveled to Norfolk, Virginia to play the Old Dominion Monarchs in a two-game series this…
Ian Lares-Chacín / Contributing Writer FIU will offer single booster doses of the Moderna vaccine starting this week, according to a university-wide email. The announcement,…
Elena Key / Staff Writer A dead body was found near the entrance of FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus (BBC) this afternoon, police say. FIU and…
Paula Silva / Contributing Writer The FIU Women’s Soccer team made a comeback victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs on the road for the first…
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer FIU men’s soccer defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs 3-2 on October 22 to claim their tenth win of the season…
Richard Gibson / Sports Director Needing a win to turn their season around, the FIU football team fell short in their Homecoming game against the…
Richard Gibson / Sports Director The final day of Homecoming for FIU will end with a 7pm matchup at the Riccardo Silva Stadium between the…
Emiliana Fawley-Puello / Staff Writer Birds are falling from the sky due to South Florida’s deadly light pollution and toxic plants. An FIU student is…
Jonathan Mayer / Staff Writer The American Athletic Conference (AAC) announced yesterday that they will be expanding their league to 15 total teams, with six…
Jonathan Mayer / Staff Writer Three years ago, Tyrese Chamber slept in a laundry room at his junior college in Kansas, not knowing if he…
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer The 14th ranked FIU men’s soccer team defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 2-1 in a dramatic comeback Conference USA victory…
Ian Lares-Chacín / Contributing Writer Since the start of the fall semester, students have reported the presence of an ant colony in the seats of…
Maya Washburn / Asst. News Director University students protested against petitioner intimidation last week, following allegations of harassment by petitioners at the Modesto Maidique Campus….
Michael McEwen / Staff Writer Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman and dealmaker of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, was extradited to the United States on Saturday…
Paula Silva / Contributing Writer The FIU Women’s Soccer Team fell at home against a game Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Friday, October 15 by a…
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer The FIU men’s soccer team steamrolled the South Carolina Gamecocks 4-1 on Saturday October 16th. The Panthers now hold a…
Maya Washburn / Asst. News Director Four months after the Surfside condominium collapse, FIU commemorated the lives lost by the tragedy with a memorial at…
Jesse Fraga / News Director and Maya Washburn / Assistant News Director An FIU student was found dead at University Apartments (UA) on the Modesto…
Jesse Fraga / News Director Two weeks ago, a Miami FC professional soccer player allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a classroom on FIU’s Modesto…
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer The 20th ranked FIU men’s soccer tied the 8th ranked Kentucky Wildcats for the second year in a row on…
Lara Coiro / Staff Writer University graduate assistants who felt underpaid and ignored started a petition calling for higher stipends, reduction of graduate fees, a…
Carlos Mascaró Serradilla / Contributing Writer Andrea Lázaro, a Spanish tennis player and a former FIU Panther, completed a recent set at the U.S. Open…
Paula Silva / Contributing Writer FIU’s Women’s Soccer team headed to Denton, Texas to play against North Texas Mean Green on October 8, 2021. During…
Jonathan Mayer / Staff Writer Looking to snap a four game losing streak, the Panthers returned home against Charlotte trying to get back to their…
Danielle Haller/Contributing Writer When the average time for a patient to get diagnosed with a rare disease is 12 years, it’s time to ask those…
Jonathan Mayer / Staff Writer FIU football will look to end a four game losing streak as they take on the Charlotte 49ers on Friday,…
Maya Washburn / Asst. News Director Petitioners at FIU have harassed and coerced students to obtain fake and repeated signatures, according to some students. The…
Gabriela Enamorado/Opinion Director Being back at FIU has been great. The campus is bustling with life again and things are starting to feel slightly better….
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer The FIU Men’s soccer team demolished the Charlotte 49ers 4-0 on Saturday, October 2 in front of a near capacity…
Richard Gibson / Sports Director The FIU Football team started off strong, but the Panthers defense couldn’t contain the Florida Atlantic Owls in what became…
By: Paula Silva / Contributing Writer The FIU Panthers were defeated at home by the Charlotte 49ers on Friday night in a 1-4 blowout. The…
Jesse Fraga / News Director FIU Police arrested a Miami FC soccer player on Tuesday, Sept. 28 for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at the…
By: Richard Gibson / Sports Director One of college football’s newest yet classic rivalries is set to begin again this Saturday, November 2, as FIU…
Emiliana Fawley-Puello / Staff Writer A U.S. district judge blocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-riot law on Sept. 9, five months after being signed into…
Elena Key / Staff Writer FIU’s CasaCuba initiative recently announced plans for the university’s first Cuban cultural center on the Modesto Madique campus, a $35…
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer The FIU Men’s Soccer responded to their first defeat of the season against the Bowling Green Falcons by blanking the…
Paula Silva / Contributing Writer Last Friday, the FIU Panthers competed against the Marshall Thundering Herd in Marshall University’s Stadium and neither team was able…
By: Jonathan Mayer / Staff Writer The FIU Football team lost on the road in Mount Pleasant, Michigan by a score of 31-27 against the…
Emiliana Fawley-Puello / Staff Writer FIU now offers the single booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine on campus. Students, faculty, staff, retirees and members of…
Emiliana Fawley-Puello / Staff Writer and Jesse Fraga / News Director Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates in Florida public schools was found…
By: Jonathan Mayer / Staff Writer FIU football is set to hit the road to Mount Pleasant, Michigan for their final non-conference opponent as they…
Fabio Lopez / Assistant Sports Director FIU Women’s Soccer began life in Conference USA in dramatic fashion- losing 3-2 in double overtime against the Middle…
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer The 13th ranked FIU men’s soccer team played three games from September 7th to the 17th, finishing with a record…
By: Jonathan Mayer / Staff Writer The FIU Football team fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a 54-21 blowout in Lubbock, Texas. The…
Maya Washburn / Asst. News Director The game room in the Graham Center will undergo a $660,000 renovation, following an executive order signed by the…
By: Jonathan Mayer / Staff Writer Coming off a 1-1 record to open up the season, FIU football is set to visit the Texas Tech…
Ricky Dagand / Contributing Writer The FIU Women’s Volleyball team traveled to Georgia this past Friday to play in the Eagle Invitational against the Murray…
Fabio Lopez / Assistant Sports Director FIU Women’s Soccer concluded its non-conference matches after losing 3-0 against the Miami Hurricanes and 0-1 against the Appalachian…
Diego Diaz / Asst. News Director Haiti’s political crisis intensifies as Prime Minister Ariel Henry continues to impede the investigation of former President Jovenel Moïse’s…
Maya Washburn / Asst. News Director The FIU Board of Trustees (BOT) approved the opening of an FIU location in downtown Miami today. It was…
By: Jonathan Mayer / Staff Writer After a dominant season-opening victory by a score of 48-10 against LIU, the Panthers were looking to make it…
Jonathan Mayer / Staff Writer FIU football is set to host the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday, September 11 at 7pm. Last Thursday, the Panthers…
Fabio Lopez / Assistant Sports Director FIU Women’s Soccer fell 2-1 at home against Murray State Racers on Sunday, September 5th, to extend their losing…
Elena Key & Emiliana Fawley-Puello / Staff Writers The McKibbon Family Foundation, a Christian non-profit, donated $5 million to FIU’s School of Hospitality and Tourism…
Yansall Rasquides / Staff Writer FIU will offer the Moderna vaccine starting this Thursday, according to a university-wide email. The announcement, sent on Tuesday Sept….
Liam Rooney / Staff Writer FIU men’s soccer opened up their home campaign with a statement 1-0 victory over the 12th ranked Virginia Commonwealth Rams…
The Claw returns as the Fall semester kicks off! Both FIU football and FIU men’s soccer have begun their seasons on a high note! We…
Richard Gibson / Sports Director The FIU football team began their 2021 campaign on a high note, blowing out the Long