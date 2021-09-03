Sports October 14, 2022

Panther Preview: FIU vs UTSA

Adrian Valdivia / Staff Writer After a devastating 33-12 homecoming loss to the UConn Huskies, FIU looks to bring back momentum in a second straight…

News September 19, 2022

SGA Passes first legislation of fall

Arianna Otero | Asst. News Director SGA approved their first pieces of legislation for the fall session, passing both the Paying for Pantherversary Bill and…

PantherNOW TV July 9, 2022

PantherNOW TV Episode 14

Nicole Ardila (Script Writer), Alba Rosa (Script Writer & Anchor), Juliana Narvaez (Script Writer & Video Editor), Paula Silva (Script Writer), Francine Canelo (Editor and…

PantherNOW TV June 11, 2022

PantherNOW TV Episode 13

Elena Key (Anchor and Script Writer), Nicole Ardila (Anchor and Script Writer), Paula Silva (Anchor and Script Writer), Ethan Toth (Producer and Video Editor), Juliana…

News June 3, 2022

New Faces in SGA

Arianna Otero / Staff Writer A brand new executive board has been appointed within Student Government Association, all with the unifying goal of coming together…

PantherNOW TV April 30, 2022

PantherNOW TV Episode 11

Elena Key (Anchor and Script Writer), Nicole Ardila (Anchor and Script Writer), Richard Gibson (Anchor and Script Writer), Ethan Toth (Producer and Script Writer), Juliana…

PantherNOW TV April 2, 2022

PantherNOW TV Episode 10

Elena Key (Anchor), Nicole Ardila (Anchor), Juliana Narvaez (Editor), Julian Davis (Anchor & Producer), Ethan Toth (Producer). NEWS FIU Names BOT Vice Chair Roger Tovar…

PantherNOW TV March 26, 2022

PantherNOW TV Episode 9

Elena Key (Anchor), Elise Gregg (Editor), Nicole Ardila (Anchor) Juliana Narvaez (Editor), Richard Gibson (Anchor). Image Credits: Maya Washburn, Julian Davis, unsplash.com, and FIU CARTA….

News March 14, 2022

Colombia Legalizes Abortion

Kelly Diaz-Rios / Contributing Writer Colombia is now one of the few countries in Latin America to decriminalize abortion in the first 24 weeks of…

News February 23, 2022

February Brings New SGA Members

Elise Gregg / Assistant News Director The Student Government Association confirmed two new associate justices, two new Biscayne Bay Campus cabinet members and two new…

News February 18, 2022

Roaring News Spring Ep. 5: News Round-Up

Producers: Diego Diaz, Valentina Palm and Michael McEwen, Hosts and Writers: Maya Washburn, Elise Gregg, Jacqueline Flores, Ailish Fontanez, Ian Lares-Chacín and Samuel Larreal Thank you for tuning…

News February 4, 2022

Roaring News Spring Ep. 4: News Round-Up

Producers: Diego Diaz, Valentina Palm and Michael McEwen, Hosts and Writers: Maya Washburn, Elise Gregg, Jacqueline Flores and Ailish Fontanez Thank you for tuning into Roaring News! Refer…

News January 28, 2022

Roaring News Spring Ep. 3: News Round-Up

Producers: Diego Diaz, Valentina Palm and Michael McEwen, Hosts and Writers: Maya Washburn, Elise Gregg, Jacqueline Flores and Ailish Fontanez Thank you for tuning into Roaring News! Refer…

Entertainment, Music January 27, 2022

February Concert Calendar

By: Francine Canelo // Staff Writer PantherNOW rounded up the most anticipated concerts of February through South Florida. Plenty of musicians are coming back from…

News January 21, 2022

Roaring News Spring Ep. 2: News Round-Up

Producers: Diego Diaz, Valentina Palm, and Michael McEwen, Hosts and Writers: Maya Washburn, Elise Gregg, Jacqueline Flores, Lourdes Gomez, Ailish Fontanez Thank you for tuning into Roaring News! Refer…

News January 14, 2022

Roaring News Spring Ep. 1: News Round-Up

Producers: Diego Diaz, Valentina Palm, and Michael McEwen, Hosts and Writers: Maya Washburn, Elise Gregg, Jacqueline Flores, Nicole Ardila, Ailish Fontanez, Angeles Hernandez Thank you for…

Entertainment January 13, 2022

Poetry Collection Vol. 3

Bird in Miami By: Paprika Poe The citric acid bellows neatly –  half-shaped and observative of the gaggles of tanned skin talking about the next…

News December 3, 2021

Roaring News Ep. 5: News Round-Up

Producers: Diego Diaz and Valentina Palm, Hosts and Writers: Michael Grinchenco, Elise Gregg, Maya Washburn and Michael McEwen Thank you for tuning into Roaring News!…

News November 23, 2021

SGA Senator Absences Delay Initiatives

Michael McEwen and Maya Washburn / PantherNOW Staff FIU Student Government Association (SGA) senators have missed Senate meetings, delaying legislative initiatives and possibly future elections….

Sports November 21, 2021

The Claw – Episode 9

On today’s episode of the Claw… With the wake of Butch Davis’ comments on the state of the football program as well as Pete Garcia…

News November 12, 2021

Roaring News Ep. 3: News Round-Up

Producers: Diego Diaz and Valentina Palm, Hosts and Writers: Michael Grinchenco, Maya Washburn and Michael McEwen Thank you for tuning into Roaring News! Refer to…

News November 5, 2021

Roaring News Ep. 2: News Round-Up

On this week’s Roaring News, catch up on our weekly round-up featuring FIU, local, national and international news. Thank you for tuning into Roaring News!

News November 5, 2021

University-Wide Power Outage at MMC

Maya Washburn / Asst. News Director FIU’s Modesto Maidique Campus (MMC) experienced a power outage this morning due to a downed powerline nearby. The outage…

News October 19, 2021

Students Protest ‘Petitioner Intimidation’

Maya Washburn / Asst. News Director University students protested against petitioner intimidation last week, following allegations of harassment by petitioners at the Modesto Maidique Campus….

Sports September 30, 2021

Panther Preview: Shula Bowl XX

By: Richard Gibson / Sports Director One of college football’s newest yet classic rivalries is set to begin again this Saturday, November 2, as FIU…

Sports September 5, 2021

The Claw – Episode 8

The Claw returns as the Fall semester kicks off! Both FIU football and FIU men’s soccer have begun their seasons on a high note! We…